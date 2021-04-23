Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to C$85.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price cut by Eight Capital from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$71.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$71.93.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$53.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$49.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.86. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of C$24.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.77%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$200,164.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$289,809.18. Also, Director John Brough sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.80, for a total transaction of C$215,094.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,592.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

