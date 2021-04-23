Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

NYSE WHR traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,561. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $99.89 and a 1 year high of $246.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

