William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.55). William Blair also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

CRSP stock opened at $125.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.07 and a 200 day moving average of $134.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 367.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.