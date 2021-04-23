Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Buy

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WIT. Nomura raised Wipro from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised Wipro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of WIT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,845. Wipro has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $7.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,366,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 643,077 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 29,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 448.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 326,733 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

