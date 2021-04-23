WNS (NYSE:WNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. WNS updated its FY22 guidance to $2.98-3.21 EPS.

WNS stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. WNS has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

