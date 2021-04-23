WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,596 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.8% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 151.7% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,164 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM opened at $133.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.66 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

