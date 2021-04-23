WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.6% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

