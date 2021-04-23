Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.22.

WDAY stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.95. 1,672,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of -135.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.26. Workday has a 52 week low of $140.50 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $1,489,741.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

