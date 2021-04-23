Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Downgraded by Barclays

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workspace Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKPPF opened at $10.90 on Friday. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $11.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.96.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

