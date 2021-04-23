World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Raised to $65.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cfra cut World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

WWE opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

