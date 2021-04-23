Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 110.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. Wrap Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.40.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million.

In other Wrap Technologies news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,195.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $54,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at $310,952.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $204,900 in the last three months.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.