Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Down 18.5% Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.74 billion and $398.43 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $49,588.01 or 1.00133793 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00037678 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00128242 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002035 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 156,187 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

