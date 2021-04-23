Xaya (CHI) Trading Down 38% This Week

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded 38% lower against the US dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000556 BTC on major exchanges. Xaya has a total market cap of $13.10 million and $88,001.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 55,436,808 coins and its circulating supply is 46,294,681 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

Buying and Selling Xaya

