Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) PT Raised to C$7.25

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.33.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

YRI stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.97. 900,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,543. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.06 and a twelve month high of C$9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$601.91 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$34,359.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$657,327.58. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 8,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$51,079.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,192,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,715,345.66. Insiders sold a total of 130,943 shares of company stock worth $735,585 in the last 90 days.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.