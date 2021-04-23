YOU COIN Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00068650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00019244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00093760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $359.23 or 0.00696978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.75 or 0.08441247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00048262 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

