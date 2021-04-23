Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. American Public Education posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APEI shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. 65,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,087. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $604.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

