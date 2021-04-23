Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Green Brick Partners reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.20 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Einhorn purchased 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

