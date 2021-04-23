Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to Post $0.87 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Highwoods Properties reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIW. Mizuho increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of HIW stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 161.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

