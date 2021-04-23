Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings. Repay reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RPAY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Repay stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.16. 4,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,208. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30.

In related news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800. 16.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Repay by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Repay by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

