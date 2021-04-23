Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Ameresco posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.61 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $23,243,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,332 shares in the company, valued at $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 643,207 shares of company stock worth $29,325,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Ameresco by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

