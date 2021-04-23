Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Post $0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.36. Canadian Solar reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,821,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $349,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,301,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,213,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after acquiring an additional 254,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 41.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 427,857 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after acquiring an additional 124,735 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.84. 38,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

