Zacks: Analysts Expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of IRDM opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $2,737,946.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,153.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 8,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $381,643.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,594,833.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

