Zacks: Analysts Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.10. Lumber Liquidators reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. 2,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,568. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

