Zacks: Analysts Expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.29. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

Shares of MOD opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.22 million, a PE ratio of -145.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,778,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after buying an additional 546,091 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,061,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after acquiring an additional 219,187 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $2,309,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 174,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $1,663,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

