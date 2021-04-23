Zacks: Analysts Expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will report $457.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $456.70 million to $457.95 million. Sykes Enterprises reported sales of $411.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $1,962,856.91. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 39,762 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,447,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

SYKE traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $44.87. 335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

