Zacks: Analysts Expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to announce sales of $99.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.44 million and the highest is $101.60 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $87.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $410.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.74 million to $412.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $445.91 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $447.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $102.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGLS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

TGLS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,908. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $588.79 million, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0275 dividend. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Tecnoglass by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tecnoglass by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.