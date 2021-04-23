Zacks: Analysts Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.28 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will announce sales of $166.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.58 million and the highest is $167.98 million. TowneBank reported sales of $137.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $636.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $635.26 million to $638.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $620.62 million, with estimates ranging from $614.23 million to $627.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.01 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

