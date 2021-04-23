Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.11. Hexcel reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.59.

HXL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,262. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,027,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Hexcel by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,443,000 after buying an additional 952,516 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,315 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,926,000 after acquiring an additional 224,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

