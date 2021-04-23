Zacks: Brokerages Expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.47. AAR posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.89 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist raised their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 7,762 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $338,500.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,155.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 407,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,602.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,462 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter worth $19,243,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter worth $7,228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AAR by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 173,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AAR by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,862,000 after buying an additional 140,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AIR stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. AAR has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -66.37 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

