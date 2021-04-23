Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will post $2.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.49 billion and the highest is $2.53 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year sales of $10.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.26 billion to $10.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.96 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 58.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

