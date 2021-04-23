Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,057,000. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $48.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.