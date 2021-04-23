Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.03. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.29. 2,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,175. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.