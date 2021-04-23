Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Stantec reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $661.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.59 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 102.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 223,554 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STN remained flat at $$46.59 during trading hours on Friday. 1,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,732. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1319 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

