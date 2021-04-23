Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 19,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,317. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a market cap of $130.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,712 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 96,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

