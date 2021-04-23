Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) to Hold

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Several other research firms have also commented on KGFHY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, DNB Markets assumed coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

