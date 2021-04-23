Zacks Investment Research Downgrades United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) to Strong Sell

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

United Fire Group stock opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $806.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.15.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $280.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $33,959.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,439.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in United Fire Group by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,346,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after buying an additional 44,182 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

