Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Hold

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Get Aramark alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06. Aramark has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.