Zacks Investment Research Lowers Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Hold

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Axos Financial alerts:

AX has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

AX traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 316,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,965. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $54.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Axos Financial by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.