Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is a pharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs for human and veterinary oncology. Its drugs portfolio comprises Paclical, Doxophos, Docecal and OAS-19, for human treatment as well as Paccal Vet-CA1 and Doxophos Vet, for cancer treatment in dogs, which are in different clinical phases. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is based in Uppsala, Sweden. “

Shares of OASMY opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $177.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $2.38.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations based on cytostatics. The company offers Apealea/Paclical for the treatment of ovarian cancer that has completed phase III clinical trial, as well as in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation of cytostatic docetaxel in combination with XR-17 that has completed pre-clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer.

