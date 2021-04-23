Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $12.12 on Monday. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $155.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. 53.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

