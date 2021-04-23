Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $183.00 to $192.00. The stock had previously closed at $150.77, but opened at $157.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zai Lab shares last traded at $158.37, with a volume of 6,789 shares traded.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

In related news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $1,629,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,351,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,022 shares of company stock worth $14,096,934.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,079,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after buying an additional 227,984 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,046,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,927,000 after buying an additional 22,963 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,570,000 after acquiring an additional 165,935 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,001,000 after acquiring an additional 232,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.79. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 0.95.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

