Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €97.00 ($114.12) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s previous close.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zalando currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €100.12 ($117.79).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL opened at €90.54 ($106.52) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €85.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €87.74.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.