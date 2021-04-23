ZeroSwap Market Capitalization Reaches $44.38 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002283 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $44.38 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00067193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00018708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00092225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $339.94 or 0.00679977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.29 or 0.08167807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00050816 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

