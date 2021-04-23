Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $1,584,532.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,416.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,486 shares of company stock valued at $8,013,834 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after buying an additional 2,975,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $84,495,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $16,103,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,647,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,566,000 after buying an additional 307,798 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.