Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ZFSVF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS:ZFSVF traded down $7.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $408.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 258. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.98. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $279.81 and a twelve month high of $450.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

