$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Airgain reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIRG. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In other news, SVP Morad Sbahi bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $63,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,504,580.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Airgain by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 301,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Airgain by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP boosted its holdings in Airgain by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 186,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 38,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Airgain by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $211.39 million, a P/E ratio of -92.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. Airgain has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.