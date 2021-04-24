-$0.09 EPS Expected for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings. Curis reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRIS shares. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Curis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

In other news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Curis by 480.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 213,434 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curis in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Curis in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,820. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $970.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 3.29.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

