$0.11 EPS Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.17. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.97 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

OESX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 312,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,022. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $192.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.04 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.