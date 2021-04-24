$0.17 EPS Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Enerpac Tool Group reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 383.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPAC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of EPAC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.90. 210,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,781. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.41 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,093,000 after buying an additional 985,619 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,287,000 after buying an additional 155,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 370,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

