-$0.24 EPS Expected for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Brokerages expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLTX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

NLTX opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

In other news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $71,531.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,383,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,697 shares of company stock valued at $304,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.